Alludo has announced Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac. The latest version of its virtualization solution is optimized for macOS Sonoma, sports. redesigned app icon with refreshed user interface (UI), and more.

Parallels Desktop recently received Microsoft’s authorization for running Windows 11 on Mac with Apple silicon and being certified as a Arm SystemReady VE solution. According to the folks at Allude, Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac offers:

Enhanced macOS compatibility : Optimized for macOS Sonoma 14, all Windows users can now benefit from re-engineered Shared Printing via Internet Printing protocol (IPP) that supports printing from Windows apps out of the box. Plus, a richer experience enabled with dynamic resolution adjustments and familiar multitouch gestures with Trackpad support with macOS virtual machine (VM) on Mac with Apple silicon. Moreover, Pro Edition users can remotely access a macOS Sonoma 14 VM through port forwarding, particularly valuable when hosted on Amazon EC2 Mac cloud instances.

: Optimized for macOS Sonoma 14, all Windows users can now benefit from re-engineered Shared Printing via Internet Printing protocol (IPP) that supports printing from Windows apps out of the box. Plus, a richer experience enabled with dynamic resolution adjustments and familiar multitouch gestures with Trackpad support with macOS virtual machine (VM) on Mac with Apple silicon. Moreover, Pro Edition users can remotely access a macOS Sonoma 14 VM through port forwarding, particularly valuable when hosted on Amazon EC2 Mac cloud instances. Password-less sign-in with Touch ID integration : With easy to set up and a simplified daily sign-in routine, users with a secure Windows login and password can now use their Mac Touch ID to sign-in to Windows VMs.

: With easy to set up and a simplified daily sign-in routine, users with a secure Windows login and password can now use their Mac Touch ID to sign-in to Windows VMs. A refreshed look and feel: Redesigned app icon and refreshed UI provides easier navigation and a more modern presence in the Dock; also adds native dialogs for easier interaction with the app.

Aleksandr Sursiakov, senior director of Product Management for Parallels Desktop at Alludo, says Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac offers additional capabilities and enhancements—specially tailored to specific use cases such as computer-aided design (CAD) engineers, developers, computer science students, and IT teams, including:

Improved OpenGL support, up to version 4.1, for running more CAD software on Mac, including VariCAD, Deswik.CAD, Vectorworks Vision 2023, and more.

Improved performance for AcrGIS Pro, a map designing application.

Compatible to run CentOS 9 Stream on Mac computers with Apple silicon, along with an updated set of ready-to-go Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 22.04.2, Fedora 38, Debian 12, and more.

New option to create Arm-based Linux VM on Mac computers with Apple silicon using Rosetta to run x86-64 binaries, including containers.

Enhanced support for the HashiCorp’s Packer and Vagrant with macOS VM on Apple silicon.

Support for enrolling Windows 11 in Intune when deploying it using Parallels My Account Configuration Profile or as a shared file.

Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac Standard, Pro, and Business editions can be purchased or upgraded to at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Access and Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows. For more information about Parallels products, to download free trial software, or purchase a subscription, please visit parallels.com.

