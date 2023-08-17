Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5.1 that, according to the release notes, “fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing.”

The macOS Ventura 13.5 update that Apple released on July 24 introduced a bug that affected location services. Location Services allows Apple and third-party apps and websites to gather and use information based on the current location of your device to provide a variety of location-based services. For example, an app might use your location data and location search query to help you find nearby coffee shops or theaters, or your device may set its time zone automatically based on your current location.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 can be downloaded via the Software Update section of the System Settings. Apple recommends that all users install the software.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related