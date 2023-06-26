Panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Series are tracking 3% higher than the iPhone 13 Series during the same time period of June-to-June, according to a new report from DSCC. In other words, June 2023 compared to June 2022.

This growth is fueled by a 17% increase for the iPhone 14 Pro models when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro models during the same period in 2022, according to the company that tracks display-based products.

What’s more, DSCC is seeing a higher percentage of displays for iPhone Pro models for the 15 series ordered than compared to the 14 series a year ago.

From the report: With the current mix of panel shipments for the iPhone 15 series, the Pro models account for a 58% share versus a 43% share for the iPhone 14 Pro models during the June – July period,. During June, DSCC is also seeing a 22% fall in iPhone 14 series panel shipments compared to iPhone 13 series panel shipments year-over-year.

