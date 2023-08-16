ZAGG announced the US$79.99 Pro Stylus 2 that’s compatible with Apple’s iPad. The new stylus are now available on ZAGG.com and at ZAGG franchise locations nationwide.

According to the folks at ZAGG, notable features of the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2) include:

Wireless Charging: The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the included wireless charging cradle. It also charges with iPad Pro or any wireless Qi-charger.

