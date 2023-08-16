Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity company, has launched an advanced security feature for iOS users dubbed Scam Alert.

The new technology is designed to protect users from phishing scams delivered through SMS/MMS messages and calendar invites. Layered on top of existing protection in Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, Scam Alert proactively identifies attacks and prevents them from reaching the mobile user – providing iPhone and iPad users complete, layered protection, according to Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. He says that with Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, consumers will now benefit from:

Advanced scam protection and prevention – Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS includes Web Protection technology, that filters traffic from all apps and alerts users when they attempt to access malicious links. Web Protection works with Scam Alert, a calendar scanner, and message filter to help ensure the security of financial, identity, and other personal data.

– Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS includes Web Protection technology, that filters traffic from all apps and alerts users when they attempt to access malicious links. Web Protection works with Scam Alert, a calendar scanner, and message filter to help ensure the security of financial, identity, and other personal data. Privacy and Identity protection – Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS incorporates account breach monitoring capabilities and a virtual private network (VPN), effectively preserving user identity and security of sensitive data while online.

– Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS incorporates account breach monitoring capabilities and a virtual private network (VPN), effectively preserving user identity and security of sensitive data while online. Powerful security scanner – Easily check your iPhone and iPad security to detect and fix misconfigurations that might expose them to threats and scan your devices to achieve optimal security and privacy settings.

Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS with Scam Alert is available now for existing customers at no extra cost. For more information or to purchase visit Bitdefender or Apple App Store.

