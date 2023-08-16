Aqara, a maker of smart home products, has introduced a multipurpose, RGBCCT lightstrip: the LED Strip T1.

It not only displays up to 16 million colors, but also provides tunable white accent lighting. What’s more, it supports a wide range of third-party smart home platforms and can be integrated into various smart home setups.

The new light strip is now available on the company’s Amazon brand stores in North America and Europe, as well as via selected Aqara retailers worldwide.

According to the folks at Aquara, the LED Strip T1 is uilt upon the Zigbee protocol and has a lower idle power consumption than the Wi-Fi based lightstrips, making it eco-friendly and cost-efficient. It also serves as a repeater of the Zigbee network.

With a compatible Aqara hub such as the Hub M2, the LED Strip T1 supports the new IoT standard Matter as well as popular systems like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, and can be controlled by major voice assistants2. For more details on the LED Strip T1, please visit the Aquara website.

