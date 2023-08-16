Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its U.S. Apple Card Monthly Installment plan to require those who use the feature to purchase an iPhone that is linked to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. With this change, the ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment plan can no longer be used to purchase a SIM-free ‌iPhone‌.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge, inviting users to “get out and celebrate national parks everywhere” later this month. Completing the challenge can unlock virtual awards in the Fitness app and more.

° From AppleInsider: UK satellite broadcaster and mobile operator Sky has launched a purchase plan for customers to buy a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, with prices starting from 22 pounds ($28) per month.

° From the South China Morning Post: Xiaomi founder Lei Jun vows to challenge Apple with sharpened focus on the global high-end smartphone market.

° From Inc.: Apple will reportedly commence the production of AirPods at the Hyderabad facility of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn by the end of next year.

° From The Next Web: Founded in 2017, Alchemy is an Irish early-stage company that has developed a preparatory tech stack that streamlines the recovery, repair, and resale of used devices like phones and laptops. Three years ago, with a team of four employees and just $2.5mn in pre-seed funding, Alchemy pitched Apple and won their trade-in business.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel concludes their recent session with a look at the impact of price increases on popular streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Peacock.

