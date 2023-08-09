The late Steve Jobs had a “beer test” for potential Apple employees, according to AS.

From the article: Every time the founder of Apple considered hiring someone or not, he always asked himself the same thing: “Would I have a beer with this person? Would I talk to him or her in a relaxed way while taking a walk?” And not only did he think it, but he did it. Jobs would meet the candidates to walk around and have a drink together, drop the formalities and chat in that relaxed style with them.

The goal was to help the prospective employee to open up and relax. According to AS, Jobs said that “I found that when you get enough A-players together, when you go through the incredible job of finding these A-players, they really like working with each other.

