Apple manufacturing partner TSMC won’t charge Apple for defective 3nm chips ahead of the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro and the A17 Bionic chip, according to The Information.

The article says that TSMC is only charging Apple for “known good dies,” with no fee for defective chips. The Information says this is a “sweetheart deal” for Apple since TSMC clients usually have to pay for the wafer and all of the dies it contains, including any defective ones.

Apple’s 2023 iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Per Apple’s usual routine, pre-orders for the new iPhones would start Friday, September 15, with iPhone 15 units starting to ship on Friday, September 22.

