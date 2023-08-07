Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a 2TB maximum storage option, claims news aggregator account “yeux1122” on the Korean Naver blog.

In addition, the MacRumors site has discovered a Weibo account that posted over the weekend making the same claim, while adding that the Pro models are likely to start with a minimum of 256GB storage rather than the current base 128GB capacity on iPhone 14 models.

Apple’s 2023 iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Per Apple’s usual routine, pre-orders for the new iPhones would start Friday, September 15, with iPhone 15 units starting to ship on Friday, September 22.

