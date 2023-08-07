Apple has told accessory producers that it will now only supply them with its fast-charging Apple Watch charging module, meaning future accessories will drop the older, slower charger, reports AppleInsider.

The article notes that under Apple’s MFi program, producers of Apple Watch charging accessories need to acquire an official charging module from Apple itself. It’s the reason all Apple Watch chargers sport the same iconic white puck.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and second generation Apple Watch Ultra are likely to be announced along with the iPhone 15 line-up. Apple’s 2023 iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Per Apple’s usual routine, pre-orders for the new iPhones would start Friday, September 15, with iPhone 15 units starting to ship on Friday, September 22. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks this timetable will also apply to new Apple Watches.

