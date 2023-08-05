Apple has been granted a patent (number 11714536 B2) for an “avatar sticker editor user interface.”

About the patent

In the patent Apple says that some techniques for editing avatars — are used to represent the users of electronic devices — using electronic devices “are generally cumbersome and inefficient. For example, some existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes.” Existing techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy.

Apple says its present technique provides electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for editing avatar stickers. Such methods and interfaces optionally complement or replace other methods for editing avatars.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interfaces for editing avatars. In some embodiments, user interfaces are shown for editing an avatar and avatar stickers. In some embodiments, user interfaces are shown for editing colors of one or more avatar features.”

