° From MacRumors: iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will purportedly drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad.

° From AppleInsider: Apple might soon release an emergency iOS 16.4.1 update to fix issues with WeatherKit and Wi-Fi passwords.

° From 9to5Mac: PayPal has announced that it is now rolling out Apple Pay as a checkout option for small businesses. This means that small businesses using PayPal’s “complete payments solution” online can now offer Apple Pay as a payment option during their checkout flow.

° On its Newsroom page: Apple offers a look “behind the scenes of MLS Season Pass.”

° From Reuters: Samsung Display plans to invest 4.1 trillion won ($3.14 billion) until 2026 in Asan, South Korea to make advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels used in tablets and computers, including those made by Apple.

° From iMore: A woman whose Range Rover was stolen during a break-in at her home was able to lead police to her SUV thanks to an AirTag left in her purse.

