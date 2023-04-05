As noted by MacRumors, Apple services except for iCloud will stop working on some older iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS versions starting in early May, according to information shared by Twitter account @StellaFudge.

The tweet says that, as of early May, access to Apple services, with the exception of iCloud, will stop working on devices running:

– iOS 11-11.2.6

– macOS 10.13-10.13.3

– watchOS 4-4.2.3

– tvOS 11-11.2.6

You’ll likely receive notification prompting you to update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related