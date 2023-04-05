Blackmagic Design has announced three new models of Blackmagic Videohub 12G zero latency video routers that let customers connect and route any combination of SD, HD and Ultra HD on the same router at the same time.

Blackmagic Videohub 12G models feature a front panel with shortcut buttons, an LCD which can display labels or live video, and a machined metal spin knob for browsing video sources. They support Videohub software for the Mac, iPad, and Windows systems.

Blackmagic Videohub 12G is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $1,395.

