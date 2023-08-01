Apple has announced that this month Apple Arcade will introduce four new games and more than 30 updates and “major events.”

The company says players can shake to the rhythm of the beat in the revival of SEGA’s rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and jump into new puzzle games Nekograms+ and Kingdoms: Merge & Build, as well as indie game finity.,a handcrafted experience that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games.

“Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is coming soon to Apple Arcade with exciting new songs and a series first Story Mode only found on the service,” says Ian Curran, president and chief operating officer of SEGA of America. “Apple Arcade has been a great home to many of our hit franchises, including Sonic, Football Manager, and now Samba de Amigo. It’s given us an opportunity to focus on creating the best games for a whole new audience of mobile players, and we’re looking forward to seeing fans of the series and newcomers enjoy this modern take on one of our classic games.”

Apple says that players can also continue to enjoy popular games on Apple Arcade like Crossy Road Castle, Jetpack Joyride 2, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, along with recently released titles such as TMNT Splintered Fate, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which are all launching new content this month.

This week, Crayola Create and Play+ is teaming up with Hasbro’s My Little Pony, PJ Masks, and Tonka for a special Back-to-School Style Squad event designed to encourage self-expression, creative confidence, and early educational skills. The event will run exclusively in Crayola Create and Play+ from August 4 to 31. Subscribers can check out the Recently Updated section on Apple Arcade to keep up to date on their favorite titles.

Apple Arcade is available for US$4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. It’s also part of Apple One’s Individual ($16.95), Family ($22.95), and Premier ($32.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

