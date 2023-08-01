Apple has launched a multi-national advertising campaign called “Pay the Apple Way” that showcases the ease and convenience of using Apple Pay.

Apple is partnering with public relations agency The Brand Agency to launch a new campaign today in the US and UK. Apple has previously worked with The Brand Agency on campaigns for Apple TV+, including the “Fan Experience” campaign for “Ted Lasso.”

As noted by MacRumors, the campaign including billboards and banner ads in cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester in the United Kingdom, and Atlanta and Dallas in the US. As part of the campaign, a Digital Out-Of-Home experience will be offered at prominent streets and malls on both sides of the Atlantic. In the UK, London, Birmingham, and Manchester will see the promotion, while Atlanta and Dallas will be the venues in the US, adds AppleInsider.

And 9to5Mac points out that Apple is also teaming up with several TikTok creators to promote the “Pay the Apple Way” campaign. In these videos, the authors will talk about the possibilities and effectiveness of contactless payments using Apple Pay. “Can I _____ with Apple Pay?” every creator asks in these collaborative videos.

Finally, as noted by Gaming Deputy, the campaign will feature four traditional video ads that humorously showcase the simplicity of Apple Pay.

