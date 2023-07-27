Canalys’s latest research reveals that the worldwide smartphone market fell by 10% to 258.2 million units in the second quarter of 2023, showing a slowdown in decline.

Samsung secured the top spot by shipping 53 million units. Apple retained the second spot with 43 million units of shipments and a 17% market share. The iPhone’s market share in quarter two compared with sales of 49.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and 17% market share.

Apple’s global smartphone sales dipped 13% year-over-year according to Canalys. However, EVERY smartphone vendor globally saw sales decline anywhere from 8% to 22% annually.

