Developers wanting to be approved for a Vision Pro development kit (which includes the “spatial computer”) will have a form to help Apple get the right fit for them, according to a tweet by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Showing an image of the form (pictured), he says, “Here’s the form a developer will need to fill out when they are approved for a Vision Pro development kit + the Measure and Fit app that uses the camera to determine head band and light seal size. Lenses will come from Zeiss directly.”

Apparently, the loaner kits will be tuned to a single developer and can’t be easily shared. A snug fit between the face and the Light Seal of the Vision Pro is required.

Developers can apply on Apple’s website for the developer kit. Apple says it “will help you deliver amazing spatial experiences by letting you quickly build, iterate, and test on Vision Pro.”

Apple debuted the US$3,499 (and up) Vision Pro at last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference. However, it won’t be available until early 2024 and then only in limited quantities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related