According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 65.7 million smartphones shipped in China in the second quarter of 2023, a narrower decline of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. And the news is good for Apple

IDC says that in the first half of the year, the Chinese market saw 130.9 million shipments, down 7.3% year-on-year (YoY). The sluggish consumer demand recovery offset the bigger discount efforts from smartphone vendors and e-commerce operators, leading to a more-than-5% drop in sales during the “618” online shopping festival, adds the research group.

The top five smartphone vendors in China are OPPO, vivo, Honor, and Apple. Apple and Huawei (fifth place)were the only vendors with a positive year-over-year growth in the Top 5 ranking, as the price discounts of Apple’s iPhone 14 series successfully stimulated the demand.

As of the second quarter of 2023, Apple has 15.3% of China’s smartphone market. That compares to 14.1% a year-ago for annual growth of 6.1%.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related