Apple has held talks with Bundesliga executives regarding rights to the top-flight German league, reports World Soccer Talk.

Currently, ESPN has an exclusive rights deal with the Bundesliga through until the end of the 2025/26 season. ESPN’s partnership with the Bundesliga, which began in 2020 as a streaming-only rights deal in the U.S., paved the way for Apple to sign its 10-year streaming-only deal with MLS. Reportedly, the ESPN deal with the Bundesliga is worth $30 million per year.

Bundesliga is a professional association football league. At the top of the German football league system, the Bundesliga is Germany’s primary football competition.

The expiration dates for both the US and Canadian media rights deals line up to end at the close of the 2025/26 season. The Bundesliga and Apple may be interested in a deal that includes more than just the U.S. and Canada, according to World Soccer Talk.

In June 2022, Apple and Major League Soccer announced that the Apple TV app would be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. And Apple is purportedly interested in landing the streaming rights to the European Super League.

