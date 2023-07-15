Ridiculous Fishing EX is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Ridiculous Fishing EX is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Follow Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past. Chase your destiny on the high seas and embark on a heroic quest for gills and glory.

An all-new 3D Ridiculous Fishing built from the ground up by the original award-winning team, with new features:

+ Gorgeous 3D art

+ An all new Pro Fishing Tour endgame mode

+ Exclusive new content

+ Leaderboards

+ Total rewrite from the ground up

+ All new guest fish

+ BikBok

Ridiculous Fish EX is a single player game for ages 12 and up. It has gamepad support.

