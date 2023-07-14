According to the Russian website iPhones.ru, Apple has “disabled the possibility of subscribing to Logic Pro and Final Cut Proof iPad in Russia.”

The article says that it’s impossible to subscribe to these applications, even with a free trial period.”Logic Pro has lost subscription terms on the start screen, and the Start Creating button does not respond to clicks,” says iPhones.ru. “In Final Cut Pro, it is impossible to go beyond the welcome screen.”

In March 2022 Apple stopped all sales at its Russian online store due to the country’s Ukraine invasion.

