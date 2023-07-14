The Opal Network in New South Wales, Australia, now accepts Apple Pay Express Mode, speeding up transactions at the turnstile.

Apple users who add their contactless credit card or debit card to their digital wallet can enable Express Mode to use when catching public transport. The Express Mode upgrade to the Opal readers means users will no longer have to wake or unlock their device when tapping on. They just hold the top of your iPhone or display of your Apple Watch near the contactless reader to tap on at the start of your journey and to tap off at the end.

To enable Express Mode on your iPhone

Open your Wallet app and select the card you want to use Tap the More button on the top right (displayed as three dots), then tap Card Details Tap the Express Travel settings or Express Mode Select the credit or debit card you want to use to pay for your travel

To enable Express Mode on your Apple Watch

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone In the My Watch tab, select Wallet & Apple Pay Tap Express Travel Card and select the credit or debit card you want to use to pay for your travel Then authenticate on your Apple Watch with your passcode to complete

Express Mode for Transit is supported on the iPhone and Apple Watch with Apple Pay, compatible with iOS 16.4 or later.

