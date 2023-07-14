According to British newspaper The Telegraph, Apple’s UK store revenues were US$1.83 billion in 2019, but dropped to $1.27 billion in 2020 (during the height of the COVID pandemic), but have since recorded a record $1.96 billion thanks to “strong demand for its top-of-the-range iPhones.”

While its online Apple Store continued during the pandemic, the company’s retail stores saw lengthy closures and, occasionally, sporadic re-openings. The company has 40 retail stores in the UK.

Apple has (by my count) 533 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related