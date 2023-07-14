Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Actors now on strike as Apple and other Hollywood studios fail to reach a deal with the Screen Actors Guild.

° From AppleInsider: Apple TV+ has rolled out over 160 titles since its launch in 2019, but some were unceremoniously canceled without a conclusion.

° From Cult of Mac: The list of new emoji up for approval includes a phoenix, a breaking chain, a lime, a person nodding or shaking their head, plus a handful more.These are being proposed to the Unicode Consortium in September, but are very unlikely to appear on iPhone and other computers before 2024.

° From The Washington Post: Lisa Jackson, vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple, who also served as the 12th Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, discusses “Race in America: Corporate Leadership.”

° From Macworld: Here are three missing Vision Pro features that will play a key role in the future.

° From MacVoices Live!: The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo is approaching an end as host Chuck Joiner talks to Dave Hamilton about the Mac Geek Gab Caucus session at Macstock and the format it will take.

