According to new data from StatCounter, macOS has the world’s second biggest share of the personal computer market with an adoption rate of 21.38%. Not surprisingly, Windows is still in first place with a 68.15% share,

This data is baed on StatCounter’s analysis of the worldwide market share of PC operating systems between June 2022 and June 2023. Chrome OS and Linux have adoption rates of 4.15% and 3.08%, respectively.

When it comes to mobile operating systems, iOS has an adoption rate of 39.03% between June 2022 and June 2023.That compares with 22.7% for the Android OS.

If you’d like to help support AWT (and help us reach our goal of eliminating ads), consider becoming a patron. We offer at least three patron-exclusive posts each week. You can start at only $2 per month (though $5/month gets you the exclusives).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related