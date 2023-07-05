Apple has updated its Game Porting Toolkit to version 1.0.2 (still in beta, by the way) that offers performance gains.

Announced at last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple released a beta version of the developer tool that allows Windows games, including those that use DirectX12, to run on macOS. The toolkit provides an emulation environment that allows developers to run their existing, unmodified Windows game on the Mac and quickly evaluate how well the game could run on macOS before writing any code. It’s powered by source code from CrossOver, a Wine-based solution for running Windows games on macOS.

Apple’s Mac gaming push also includes a new Game Mode in the upcoming macOS Sonoma (also unveiled last week). Game developer Hideo Kojima appearing during Apple’s WWDC keynote to announce that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be coming to macOS.

Although Game Porting Tool is aimed at developers, anyone who knows how to use Terminal can try it out to run Windows games on Mac. It’s available at the Apple Developer site.

