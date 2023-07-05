Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine, reports The Jerusalem Post.

On March 1, 2022, Apple confirmed that it had halted product sales in Russia following last week’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The news came days after the tech giant pulled Sputnik and RT News from the App Store and disabled some Apple Pay services in the country.

Chinese smartphones dominated the Russian market in the first half of 2023, exceeding 70% of all sales, leading consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado said, up from about 55% last year, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine. Overall demand for smartphones in Russia is up 17% from the same period last year, with almost 13 million products sold.

