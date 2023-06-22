UserWay, which specializes in digital accessibility, has launched FixMyCode.ai, a coding assistant trained for expertise in digital accessibility and ADA compliance.

Developers can use the free tool to produce more inclusive and usable end-user experiences, faster. FixMyCode generates accessible code by understanding conversational inputs, like, “Produce an accessible form for a website,” or by remediating code that may be fully or partially inaccessible. The assistant produces explanations of the code changes it made, serving as an educational tool for developers, as well.

UserWay CEO Allon Mason says today’s digital divide causes easily avoidable harm to people with disabilities, who encounter daily obstacles when using websites, apps, and digital documents. Today, approximately 97% of websites are inaccessible, but 200,000 new ones are published every day. Without an increase in awareness around digital accessibility, the digital divide will continue to grow. Automation and AI could be the catalyst for scalable change, and UserWay is doubling down on its use of AI to help eliminate this gap.

Mason says UserWay’s development team has trained its innovative generative AI model on WCAG, the global digital accessibility standards, along with the company’s own expertise in accessible coding practices.

“We built FixMyCode for our own accessibility developers and QA team. Now we are sharing the tool with the world, free of charge, so everyone can author WCAG-conformant code that’s accessible and compliant with the strict ADA requirements for digital accessibility,” says Mason. “Front-end developers who haven’t undergone years of WCAG training can now get up to speed, rapidly, with authoring code that works for users of all abilities. Together, we’re harnessing generative AI technologies for a more inclusive digital world.”

