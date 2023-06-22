Apple has filed for a patent (US 20230197063 A1) for “generating emoji from user utterances.” It involves recognizing and generating emojis from the things you say in Messages. Apple says that such an ability could also save battery life on devices such as iPhones and iPads.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing Apple notes that users may utilize speech recognition programs included in digital assistants such as Siri or transcription services to use electronic devices without requiring the use of their hands. However, the tech giant says that techniques are desired that allow users to efficiently insert and modify emojis using speech to provide more personalized and realistic messages.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “Systems and processes for operating an intelligent automated assistant are provided. An example method includes, at an electronic device with one or more processors and memory: receiving an utterance; determining whether the utterance includes a predetermined word; in accordance with a determination that the utterance includes the predetermined word: determining an emoji corresponding to at least a portion of the utterance, adjusting the emoji based on a modifier of the utterance, wherein the modifier belongs to a subset of modifiers associated with the emoji; and displaying the emoji on a screen of the electronic device.”

