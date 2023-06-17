Hailing from Switzerland’s École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Dynamilis is a new iPad app for children aged 5 to 12. It’s dedicated to foster their handwriting skills through “engaging and entertaining” interactions.

The app combines graphomotor gesture learning with specially tailored writing exercises, designed by experienced educators and therapists. All features of the app are based on the latest scientific research and are designed to be used at home, in school, or in professional environments, according to Thibault Asselborn, CEO and co-founder of Dynamilis.

He adds that Dynamilis offers an innovative handwriting analysis feature that employs advanced machine learning algorithms to create an in-depth evaluation for each child. By comparing their handwriting with a database of peers in the same age and gender group, this tool uncovers underlying challenges that may not be immediately apparent.

This means that Dynamilis not only identifies each child’s handwriting strengths and areas that need enhancement, but also suggests tailored and adaptive exercises to help overcome any identified hurdles, Asselborn says. Parents can revisit these analyses monthly to track their children’s progress and update exercise recommendations according to a child’s individual pace.

Dynamilis, available in French, English, German, and Italian, is compatible with iPads using a stylus. A 7-day free trial allows users to explore all of its features. The subscription price for Dynamilis is $10 per month or US$60 per year.

