What to Expect, a pregnancy and parenting brand, has updated its pregnancy app. Parents-to-be can get a sense of their growing baby’s size each week with fun comparisons to some beloved Disney objects and characters.

10 Best Phone Monitoring Apps for P… Please enable JavaScript

The collaboration between What to Expect and Disney Baby brings 42 characters and props from popular Disney and Pixar films to the What to Expect app’s beloved baby size comparison tool, which also allows expectant parents to visualize their baby against fruits, ‘90s nostalgia, movie and TV props, snack foods, and sports equipment.

Parents-to-be can now watch how their baby grows from being as tiny as Dumbo’s magic feather at week 3, to the size of Cinderella’s glass slipper at week 22, and Disney Mickey Mouse’s Sorcerer’s hat from Fantasia at week 40.

Expecting parents who want to utilize the tool can download the What to Expect Pregnancy & Baby Tracker app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play store and install the update. The Disney Baby Milestones integration, which also includes the reveal of Disney Baby’s all-new logo that was unveiled this week, is available on iOS and Android for users in all markets where the app is available, internationally.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related