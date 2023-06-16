Silo tops this week’s list of the most popular titles on Reelgood’s Top 10 rankings of streaming programs. And Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room debuts at number eight.

Other shows in the top 10 include: Other shows in the top 10 include: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (second); Avatar: The Way of Water (third); From (fourth); Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (fifth); Renfield (seventh); The Idol (ninth); and Flamin’ Hot (10th).

