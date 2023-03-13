Yesterday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored Apple Original Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, at the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner is based on the book by Charlie Mackesy and has been hailed as a “deep and stunning work of art” (Collider) “translating the exquisite illustrations into hand-drawn animation” (IndieWire), while telling a poignant “tale of love and hope” that is “half an hour of unmitigated joy” (The Independent). The acclaimed film was also recently honored with a BAFTA Film Award win, four Annie Awards including Best Special Production, and an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) film.

About ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

Here’s how the short film is described: The poignant journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home. The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars Tom Hollander as The Mole, Idris Elba as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

