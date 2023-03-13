Apple is among 135 companies named to the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” list, which recognizes organizations “for their unwavering commitment to business integrity.”

The honorees span 19 countries and 46 industries, and include 8 first-time honorees and 6 organizations that have been named to the honoree list 17 times, marking every year since its inception. This is Apple’s second time on the list.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies list is compiled by Ethisphere, a company that defines and advances “the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success.”

At the heart of the evaluation and selection process for the World’s Most Ethical Companies is Ethisphere’s proprietary rating system, the corporate Ethics Quotient (EQ). The EQ framework features more than 200 multiple-choice and text questions that capture a company’s performance in an objective, consistent, and standardized way.

All applicants receive their overall EQ score and scores in all five categories as compared against the honorees: governance, leadership & reputation, culture of ethics, ethics & compliance program, and environmental & social impact.

