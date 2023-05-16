The Critics Choice Association (CCA) unveiled the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards that honors the best in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming.

Apple TV+ shows nabbed eight nominations:

° “My Kind of Country” is nominated for “Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety.”

° “Gutsy” is nominated for “Best Structured Series.

° “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” is up for “Best Travel/Adventure Show.”

° “Prehistoric Planet” and “Big Beasts” are both nominated for Best Animal/Nature Show.

° “Home” is up for Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden.

° “Super League: The War for Football” is up for “Best Limited Series.”

° Eugene Levy of “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” is nominated for “Star of the Year.”

All the series are now streaming on Apple TV+. You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards will be announced on June 15, 2023, with the in-person ceremony not happening due to the writers strike.

