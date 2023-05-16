Apple has announced that Apple Music has expanded its curation efforts into live shows, introducing new concert discovery features on Apple Maps and Apple Music.

On Maps, more than 40 new Guides, each curated by Apple Music editors, are designed to highlight the best venues to experience live music in some of the world’s leading culture hubs.

According to Apple, from landmark Viennese symphony halls to cutting-edge techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo, these hand-picked selections — currently spanning over 10 cities — are all music fans need for an unforgettable night out.

Apple Music Guides also allow fans to browse venues’ upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam’s concert discovery module — part of a suite of features that Shazam introduced last spring, leveraging concert information from the event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown.

Apple Music Guides will be rolling out beginning today on Maps at apple.co/MusicVenues. Featured cities include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America. Apple Music’s Set Lists are available beginning today at apple.co/setlists.

