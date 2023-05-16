Smartphone shipments in Southeast Asia’s five key markets declined 13% year-over-year (YoY) in the fist quarter (Q1) of 2023, but Apple’s shipments increased by 18% YoY during the same period, according to Counterpoint Research.

All key Southeast Asia countries saw a decline in Q1 but some more than others. Counterpoint says that countries like Vietnam received relatively more shipments in Q4 2022 and so smartphone manufacturers felt the need to reduce volumes in Q1 2023.

Consumer sentiment has not completely revived in Vietnam. Counterpoint says that Indonesia and Thailand did comparatively well than the other countries as demand started improving in March 2023.

The research group says that Vietnam is a growing Apple iPhone market. The demand for the iPhone 13 and 14 series was good in Q1 2023. Indonesia has seen growth in iPhone shipments as well.

