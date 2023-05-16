Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From Macworld: Find out how long MacBooks last, how long Apple supports Macs and MacBooks for, and how to tell if a Mac is too old.

° From The Guardian: Jason Sudeikis changed Ted Lasso’s “belligerent” character after realizing the world didn’t need more Donald Trump.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s mixed-reality headset announcement at WWDC will give a boost to not just Apple’s supply chain, but the entire VR market, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo insists.

° From DigiTimes: TSMC will see the baseline 3nm process technology (N3B) dominate 90% of its N3 family capacity in 2023, and nearly 90% of the N3B capacity reportedly has been booked by Apple for new iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads for the year.

° From iMore: Beats Studio Buds Plus have long been rumored, but now they’ve started showing up in a bunch of stores.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Michael Kummer, Managing Director for AnyClip, joins host Chuck Joiner to discuss how AI is affecting video production, and how it is implemented in their service.

