Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 is beginning to roll out in 39 languages across 85 markets.

Microsoft recently announced that Windows 11 was expanding its Phone Link feature to enable the connection between a Windows 11 PC and an iOS mobile device “with the goal of removing barriers between your phone and PC and making it easier to connect to the people you care about most.”

With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications directly on their PC. As MacRumors notes, this means Windows 11 technically supports iMessage, although there are several limitations, including a lack of support for group chats, photos, videos, and conversation history beyond the current chat session.

