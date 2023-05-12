Latin American (LATAM) smartphone shipments declined 9.9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023 on weak consumer demand, according to Counterpoint Research. But it’s good news for Apple.

The iPhone’s volume and share increased year-over-year. The iPhone 11, a 4G model, drove its growth in the region. Counterpoint says Apple has been aggressively driving sales by offering a memory upgrade in the iPhone 14 and some subsidies for many of its products.

The tech giant now has 7.1% of the LATAM market compared to 5.4% in the first quarter of 2022. That compares to 41.7% for Samsung, which dominates the LATAM market.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related