Reelgood‘s Top 10 is packed with new favorites this week. Netflix’s comedy-drama movie A Man Called Otto comes in at number one and original show Queen Charlotte at number one.

And Apple TV’s Silo debuts in the third spot. The streaming service’s Ghosted remains in the top 10 at number 5.

Other shows in the top 10 include The Diplomat (number two), Jury Duty (three), Succession (sixth), Citadel (seventh), Scream VI (ninth), and Peter Pan & Wendy (10).

