Ed Sheeran is one of the top performing artists of all time on Apple Music, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally and 240 million Shazam tags, according to a new tweet from Pop Base.

His smash 2017 single “Shape of You” is the most streamed song of all time on Apple Music, with more than 930 million plays worldwide, according to “the source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage, chart updates, statistics and more.” More than 45 of Sheeran’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100.

His new album, -, became the most pre-added album on Apple Music of all time, with lead single “Eyes Closed” reaching the Daily Top 100 in 87 countries – his 21st song to reach the top 25 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global Chart.

Speaking of Sheeran, Apple Music Live — “the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world” — returned for its second season on May 10 with an exclusive performance by him.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related