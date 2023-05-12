Apple will launch an online store for the Vietnamese market on May 18, which provides a full range of Apple products and direct Vietnamese support to customers nationwide.

The Apple Store online will provide customers with superior service and personalized support similar to Apple Store locations worldwide. Accordingly, the online store will have a team of experts who are always ready to share their professional knowledge in Vietnamese to support customers when necessary, according to Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of Apple Retail.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to expand in Vietnam, as well as be extremely excited to be able to provide Apple’s outstanding care and support services to customers with the launch of the Apple Store online,” she says in a press release. ”With the online store, customers in Vietnam can now discover many of our great product lines and services, connect with experienced experts, as well as experience Apple’s quintessence more than ever before.’

The online Apple Store offers an Apple product shopping experience in Vietnamese and English. Customers can shop with Experts, browse the latest products, discover new features, and learn about how to switch to iOS, adds O’Brien.

