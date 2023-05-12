Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11647260 B2) for “content event mapping. It’s for creating an “immersive” synthesized reality” experience on the rumored “RealityPro” headset.

About the patent

A setting refers to an entirely or partly computer-created setting that individuals can sense and/or with which individuals can interact via an electronic system. In SR, a subset of an individual’s movements is monitored, and, responsive thereto, one or more attributes of one or more virtual objects in the SR setting is changed in a manner that conforms with one or more physical laws.

For example, a SR system may detect an individual walking a few paces forward and, responsive thereto, adjust graphics and audio presented to the individual in a manner similar to how such scenery and sounds would change in a physical setting. Modifications to attribute(s) of virtual object(s) in a SR setting also may be made responsive to representations of movement (e.g., audio instructions).

An individual may interact with and/or sense a SR object using any one of his senses, including touch, smell, sight, taste, and sound. For example, an individual may interact with and/or sense aural objects that create a multi-dimensional (e.g., three dimensional) or spatial aural setting, and/or enable aural transparency.

Credit: Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer.com

In the patent filing Apple notes that multi-dimensional or spatial aural settings provide an individual with a perception of discrete aural sources in multi-dimensional space. Aural transparency selectively incorporates sounds from the physical setting, either with or without computer-created audio. In some SR settings, an individual may interact with and/or sense only aural objects.

One example of SR is virtual reality (VR). A VR setting refers to a simulated setting that is designed only to include computer-created sensory inputs for at least one of the senses. A VR setting includes multiple virtual objects with which an individual may interact and/or sense. An individual may interact and/or sense virtual objects in the VR setting through a simulation of a subset of the individual’s actions within the computer-created setting, and/or through a simulation of the individual or his presence within the computer-created setting.

Another example of SR is mixed reality (MR). A MR setting refers to a simulated setting that is designed to integrate computer-created sensory inputs (e.g., virtual objects) with sensory inputs from the physical setting, or a representation thereof. On a reality spectrum, a mixed reality setting is between, and does not include, a VR setting at one end and an entirely physical setting at the other end.

In some MR settings, computer-created sensory inputs may adapt to changes in sensory inputs from the physical setting. Also, some electronic systems for presenting MR settings may monitor orientation and/or location with respect to the physical setting to enable interaction between virtual objects and real objects (which are physical elements from the physical setting or representations thereof). For example, a system may monitor movements so that a virtual plant appears stationery with respect to a physical building.

One example of mixed reality is augmented reality (AR). An AR setting refers to a simulated setting in which at least one virtual object is superimposed over a physical setting, or a representation thereof. For example, an electronic system may have an opaque display and at least one imaging sensor for capturing images or video of the physical setting, which are representations of the physical setting.

The system combines the images or video with virtual objects, and displays the combination on the opaque display. An individual, using the system, views the physical setting indirectly via the images or video of the physical setting, and observes the virtual objects superimposed over the physical setting. When a system uses image sensor(s) to capture images of the physical setting, and presents the AR setting on the opaque display using those images, the displayed images are called a video pass-through.

Alternatively, an electronic system for displaying an AR setting may have a transparent or semi-transparent display through which an individual may view the physical setting directly. The system may display virtual objects on the transparent or semi-transparent display, so that an individual, using the system, observes the virtual objects superimposed over the physical setting.

In another example, a system may comprise a projection system that projects virtual objects into the physical setting. The virtual objects may be projected, for example, on a physical surface or as a holograph, so that an individual, using the system, observes the virtual objects superimposed over the physical setting.

This RealityPro mock-up is courtesy of LeCafeDuGeek.

An augmented reality setting also may refer to a simulated setting in which a representation of a physical setting is altered by computer-created sensory information. For example, a portion of a representation of a physical setting may be graphically altered (e.g., enlarged), such that the altered portion may still be representative of but not a faithfully-reproduced version of the originally captured image(s).

Another example of mixed reality is augmented virtuality (AV). An AV setting refers to a simulated setting in which a computer-created or virtual setting incorporates at least one sensory input from the physical setting. The sensory input(s) from the physical setting may be representations of at least one characteristic of the physical setting. For example, a virtual object may assume a color of a physical element captured by imaging sensor(s).

In another example, a virtual object may exhibit characteristics consistent with actual weather conditions in the physical setting, as identified via imaging, weather-related sensors, and/or online weather data. In yet another example, an augmented reality forest may have virtual trees and structures, but the animals may have features that are accurately reproduced from images taken of physical animals.

Many electronic systems enable an individual to interact with and/or sense various SR settings. One example includes head-mounted systems. A head mounted system such as Apple’s RealityPro may have an opaque display and speaker(s). Alternatively, a head mounted system may be designed to receive an external display (e.g., a smartphone). The head mounted system may have imaging sensor(s) and/or microphones for taking images/video and/or capturing audio of the physical setting, respectively.

A head mounted system also may have a transparent or semi-transparent display. The transparent or semi-transparent display may incorporate a substrate through which light representative of images is directed to an individual’s eyes. The display may incorporate LEDs, OLEDs, a digital light projector, a laser scanning light source, liquid crystal on silicon, or any combination of these technologies.

About the Reality Pro

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2024. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related