WaterField Designs has introduced the Compact Executive Backpack, a slim briefcase alternative. According to company owner Gary Waterfield, features include:

° Padded laptop and tablet compartments fit up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop and a 12-inch iPad or tablet.

° An interior, semi-opaque, zippered pocket includes an AirTag pocket hidden in the bottom corner from potential thieves.

° A phone or pair of glasses remain protected in an upper, exterior pocket lined with scratch-free Ultrasuede and padded in front with soft foam.

° A pleated, lower, exterior pocket accommodates chargers or other bulky items without bulging. Inside it, four pen slots, an open pocket, and a key fob organize small items.

° A hybrid exterior-interior water-bottle pocket grants quick access while utilizing interior space to maintain the bag’s clean form. A double layer of lining protects interior contents from potential leaks and keeps the interior looking neat.

° A second, swing-around, side pocket with an interior organizational pocket holds AirPods or other quick-access items.

° Easy-clean, gold rip-stop nylon lines the interior, lower, and side pockets, making contents quick to locate.

° Ergonomic, neoprene-padded straps are lined with moisture-wicking mesh.

° Rear moisture-wicking mesh padding is divided into two panels—the lower panel acts as a suitcase handle pass-through or a place to neatly tuck away straps when stowing the backpack under a seat, in an overhead bin, or when carrying the backpack briefcase style.

° A comfortable leather-lined top handle facilitates a quick grab or briefcase-style carry.

° Firm foam protects backpack contents on the front, back, and bottom and keeps the backpack upright when set down.

° YKK waterproof zippers and custom metal zipper pulls add a professional touch.

The Compact Executive Backpack costs US$329. The first production run ships May 22, and the second production run ships June 2.





