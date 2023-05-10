Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is about to launch new Beats Studio Pro headphones with Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio developed in partnership with Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall.° From The Elec: A cloud hangs over the profitability of Gen 8 OLED. This is because Apple’s revenues from MacBooks are dropping, a key product that would use the OLED panels made by display panel maker’s Gen 8 OLED production lines.

° From MacRumors: Apple confirms that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week.

° From CBS News: The victim of a hit-and-run crash is calling his Apple Watch his guardian angel.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chief Digital Anarchist Jim Tierney at Digital Anarchy shows off their latest addition to your favorite NLE.





