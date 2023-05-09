The Peabody Awards have announced the winners in the 35 categories honoring the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting, streaming, and interactive media during 2022.

Of the 35 total wins, PBS produced the most with six, followed by Apple TV+ and Disney+ (three each) and HBO Max (two). You can find the complete list here.

“Bad Sisters,” “Severance,” and “Pachinko” were all honored in the Entertainment category. All three shows have been renewed for a second season; the first seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

