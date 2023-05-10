Apple has posted the release candidate version of macOS Ventura 13.4, iPadOS 16.5, iOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, and watchOS 9.5 to developers for testing purposes. A release candidate (RC), also known as “going silver”, is a beta version with potential to be a stable product.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.





